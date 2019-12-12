Kickstart The Healthy Lifestyle In 2020 With These Healthy Dabba Services

Herbivore is a meal box service started by Bela Gupta to spoil vegetarians for choice, so that they don’t have to look for the green dot any more. Each tiffin box has four elements – a salad, two parts of main course and either a soup or drink like fresh lemonade or soup. No dish is repeated for 30 days.



Cuisines Covered: Global and Indian (you get to choose!)

Price: INR 7,000 per month

Delivery areas: Since they're based in Mahim, you'll get free delivery up to 4km around Mahim, and an extra charge of INR 5 per km beyond that.