Okay, guys – it’s now or never. If you succumb to ordering in a bag of fries and a burger for lunch today, you’re probably going to end up doing the same the whole week. Then soon it will become a month, and slowly – a year. Stop the madness before it starts and just call a healthy, delicious (yes, it is possible) dabba for lunch from any of these options here. Good luck, friend. And godspeed.
Kickstart The Healthy Lifestyle In 2020 With These Healthy Dabba Services
Vegan Bites
Looking for a healthy, non-greasy tiffin option for lunch? Vegan Bites is your best bet. It is a healthy tiffin food delivery service of different cuisines with 100% vegan food which is free of heavy spices and oil, and made using fresh veggies and organic ingredients.
Cuisines Covered: They serve homely yet delicious Indian khaana
Price: INR 4200 for 10 meals, over 14 days
Delivery areas: All across Mumbai.
Herbivore
Herbivore is a meal box service started by Bela Gupta to spoil vegetarians for choice, so that they don’t have to look for the green dot any more. Each tiffin box has four elements – a salad, two parts of main course and either a soup or drink like fresh lemonade or soup. No dish is repeated for 30 days.
Cuisines Covered: Global and Indian (you get to choose!)
Price: INR 7,000 per month
Delivery areas: Since they're based in Mahim, you'll get free delivery up to 4km around Mahim, and an extra charge of INR 5 per km beyond that.
Greenz
Greenz is a new dabba service that caters to the health-conscious. It has a pocket-friendly and diverse menu offering healthy yet delicious Italian, continental and Oriental cuisine which has been Indianized for the local palate. They offer the option of quick one-hour delivery, too!
Cuisines Covered: Varies, they've got bowl meals that are Chinese, Indian and Continental
Price: Boxes are priced between INR 250-280
Delivery areas: Malad to Cuffe Parade, and Mulund to Colaba.
HappyGrub
This service cooks all meals in copper vessels, since they're believed to have many health benefits. Always been a fan of homely food? happyGrub serves up diabetic-friendly, Jain-friendly and healthy meals. You can pick your meal preference, duration (a week, a month, your call!) and there are pocket-friendly plans, too!
Cuisines Covered: Indian
Price: Boxes are priced between INR 95 to 135, delivery extra
Delivery areas: All over Bombay
Spicebox
If you're someone who's moved away from home turf, and are navigating Mumbai's madness alone... Spicebox will have you covered for healthy, home-style food. An extremely cost-effective option, Spicebox offers just the right quantity of food for one - 3 rotis, dal, rice, and sabzi, with a salad/raita/dessert, if you want. What makes them REALLY special, though - is that the food comes in a microwave-friendly container.
Cuisines Covered: Home-style Indian khaana
Price: INR 85-95 for Veg meals and INR 96-105 for Non-Veg meals.
Delivery Areas: All over Mumbai
