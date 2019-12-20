Dig Into Comfort Italian Food At Newly Opened Alfredos

Alfredo’s is a cosy new restaurant in Malad serving up hearty Italian meals to its patrons. They’ve got a good variety in pasta and pizzas and fondue too, and also serve drinks to accompany your meals. The interior’s theme resembles a cosy bungalow in the Mediterranean - beautiful florals, spacious seating and funny quotes on the walls. We ordered the Cajun-spiced Chicken, which was alright. Followed this by chicken lasagne and Shepherd’s pie. The Lasagne was well made with fresh tomato purée, we just wish there was more cheese though :p. The Shepherd’s Pie was made of lamb to keep it authentic but the chicken option is also available. It was a hearty warm meal of creamy mashed potatoes and minced lamb, if you love mashed potatoes then this is highly recommended! The Malad outlet has a dessert bar from Noir, which serves up elegant eclairs, pecan cake pastries, Ferrero slices so definitely worth checking out.