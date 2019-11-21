With Elegant Interiors & Delish Food, This Outlet Is Worth Every Penny!

I recently visited the Banjara restaurant along with a couple of my friends. It was a completely delightful experience. It's located in Goldfinch Hotel, Andheri. Coming to the ambience, it was utterly stunning. I was quite amazed at the decor along with the subtle theme set to the restaurant. The staff, on the other hand, were quite friendly. We had ordered the following items. Appetizers: Murgh Reshmi Kabab Ajwani Jhinga Gosht Seekh Kabab Mains: Gosht Korma Nargisi Kofta Shahi Malai Jhinga Kachhe Gosht Ki Biryani Mocktails: Virgin Mojito Fruit Punch Desserts: Laganu Custard Baked Yogurt Overall, this was a beautiful experience and would love to visit this place again. Food: 5/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value For Money: 5/5