I recently visited the Banjara restaurant along with a couple of my friends. It was a completely delightful experience. It's located in Goldfinch Hotel, Andheri. Coming to the ambience, it was utterly stunning. I was quite amazed at the decor along with the subtle theme set to the restaurant. The staff, on the other hand, were quite friendly. We had ordered the following items. Appetizers: Murgh Reshmi Kabab Ajwani Jhinga Gosht Seekh Kabab Mains: Gosht Korma Nargisi Kofta Shahi Malai Jhinga Kachhe Gosht Ki Biryani Mocktails: Virgin Mojito Fruit Punch Desserts: Laganu Custard Baked Yogurt Overall, this was a beautiful experience and would love to visit this place again. Food: 5/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value For Money: 5/5
With Elegant Interiors & Delish Food, This Outlet Is Worth Every Penny!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Chakala
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
