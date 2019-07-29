This Dimsum Teahouse Offers A Contemporary Cantonese Cuisine

Yauatcha Mumbai catapulted into the hearts and minds of the culinary capital since it opened on 3rd December 2011. The Indian outpost of the Michelin starred Dim sum teahouse from London sits pretty in the commercial precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex. Serving contemporary Cantonese cuisine, the wide selection of authentic dim sum soon made the restaurant the inevitable talk of the town. Living up to its Michelin standards of food quality and service, Yauatcha redefined the offering of Cantonese cuisine in Mumbai. With spot-lit tables and stylish décor, this dim sum teahouse boasts of a stimulating atmosphere. The lavish, cleverly-curated menu matches the décor. The attractive, brightly lit bar is a great place to hang out and sip skilfully-crafted cocktails. The sheer variety and creative variants of the dim-sums are mind-boggling. The patisserie menu is inspired by European culinary techniques and Asian ingredients. An extensive range of tea, wine, and cocktails will quench your thirst throughout your meal. Menu - Asian, Cantonese, Chinese, Tea Special Diet - Vegetarian-friendly, Vegan options