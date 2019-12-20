Craving Hot Dimsums? This Goregaon Delivery Kitchen Will Take Care Of That

It may be hot, but not enough for us to not crave some delicious dimsums {there’s always room for them}. And we found a home delivery kitchen in Goregaon that will make our stomachs very, very happy.
Chow Down
Dimsum Wu in Goregaon East is a delivery kitchen dishing out piping hot and delicious dimsums. We visited them last month, and tried their offerings standing right outside their kitchen. The wheat momos {an attempt to give a healthy twist to momos} could have been better but over all, we had a very good experience. Their crystal chicken dimsums with water chestnuts were generously stuffed and bursting with flavours.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re home and feel like gorging on some delicious dimsums, now Dimsum Wu can be your go-to space.
