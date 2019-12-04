Dine In At This Gastropub For Crafted Cocktails & Fusion Food!

CraftBar, a new age Gastro Bar by Sagar Chakraborty, is located in BKC, Mumbai. As the name suggests, their menu and the restaurant interiors are fantastically handcrafted. Ambience: At first, I was amazed by seeing the interiors and facade of the restaurant. The exterior portico area has a fish pond which is decorated like a natural one with artificial plants and seats around it. There is an Istambuli Cafe with a shack look, where you can enjoy freshly brewed Turkish coffee and Istambuli Tea. Then comes the interior part. Every corner of the restaurant has been adorned with handcrafted wall hangings and small decor items. One wall has been fully adorned with embroidered hoops that are crafted by an 80-year-old woman whereas one wall has colourful circular slates hung up in the form of a composition. Every table is hand-painted and some have vintage coins pinned to the surface. There are hand-painted bottles lined up under the bar table that make it look more colourful and vibrant and of course quite inviting. Food: Craftbar serves crafted cocktails, fusion foods, and Indian street food. With lots of tempting starters and small plates, you could make a standout meal out of the first part of the menu though you’d be missing on the hearty main dishes which are a must. What to Order: Beverages: The 7 Islands Iced Tea - It is a blend of gin, vodka, tequila, white rum, dark rum, orange liqueur, whiskey, brandy, cranberry juice, apple juice, soda, sprite, sliced fruits served in a tall glass. Citrus Cooler - It is a blend of peach, lime, cranberry, pineapple, sprite, and soda. Salad: Glassy Classy Salad - Combination of citrus fruits, watermelon, cherry tomatoes, black olives & onion ring served with citrus dressing & mixed lettuce. Appetizers: Litti Chokha - It is a traditional dish from the streets of Bihar. Little is a Whole Wheat dumpling stuffed with sattu served with aloo chokha, green chutney, and onion. Turk Mezze Tabagi (Turkish Mezze Platter) - It includes Haydari, Hummus, Turkish Salsa, Tabouleh, Olives, Jalapenos, Pickle, Leaf Salad and Pita Solkadi Shots with Prawn Golguppa - Solkadi is a popular Konkani coconut-based curry accompanied by prawn stuffed golguppa. Mutton Oil Fry - An Uttarakhandi speciality made with Tender pieces of mutton tossed with in house spices. Main Courses: Khow Suey - Noodles and garden-fresh veggies cooked in coconut milk, garnished with peanuts and fried garlic. Chicken Molten Lasagne - The traditional preparation is fusioned by adding minced chicken and cheese baked with tomato salsa. Steamed Chicken Makhanwala with Mashed Potatoes & Blanched Vegetables - A very traditional Indian dish that is given a fusion touch. Steamed chicken aromatized in different herbs & spices, curry, molten flavoured butter(Makhan) served along with mashed potatoes and blanched vegetables. Desserts: English Vinglish - Brownie stuffed with Gajar halwa served along with a scoop of vanilla icecream. Rasgulla Bird Nest - Rasgulla served in roasted vermicelli nest with sweetened milk reduction. To summarize, the service is excellent. Portion size is perfect for 2-3 people. It is a perfect place for romantic dates, get-togethers, parties. They also have a special buffet menu for the corporates. A splendid décor, thoughtful concept and a passionately crafted menu make dining at Craftbar a treat for all your senses.