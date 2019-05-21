Eat Healthy And Contribute To The Farmers At This Cafe In Oshiwara

Green Village Cafe; Oshiwara gets a new place for vegan, Keto and healthy options to choose from. Young Entrepreneur Krish and his dear mother happen to open this place with a sense of generousness. Not only for you but from the farmers they purchase the fresh greens from. Yes, you heard that right, each time you dine in, the profits go to the farmers which helps with a sense of equality. The ambience is neatly done up. Got a variety to choose from the healthy menu. Natural substances used as a replacement to a few. Eg - jaggery for sugar and so on. Kicked off with Exotic Grilled Paneer - Cottage Cheese gets the drizzle of mushroom/BBQ sauce. Sauté with a few greens on the side and mashed potato that doesn’t involve any seasoning. Was sipping the green mint soother in between the orders. Detox Smoothy (recommended) - a blend of spinach, apples and dates. Filling and still smooth. Kick of the dates is something you can look out for while you slip into this. Veggenar Pizza - this was as a vegan affair. has vegan cheese. No animal product used at all. No milk, no curd, no Cheese, no ghee, no butter, no honey. Unbeatable. Ended the meal with Vegan Chocolate Cake - being relatively new to the concept, leant that the cake doesn’t contain any dairy product. Rice/starch/Cornflour used instead. It’s amazing. Overall - a healthy place with a big heart. Contribution to health, society and equality.