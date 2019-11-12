Dining Under The Stars? Illuminati Menu Is All About Asian & European Cuisine!

Illuminati truly a place with everything so good from ambience to the food they are perfect and detailed in each perspective located in BKC, Illuminati is a place to visit for their Asian and European cuisine with so classy vibes. Ambience: This place is just like dining under the stars the way the interior is done outstanding blue and white lights, basically, a resto lounge which is fine dining that transforms into the lounge by night with great music. Staff is quite polite and helpful in recommending and helping out with dishes. Special thanks to Mr Mayur who suggested some good appetizers which we tried. So Menu comprises of European and Asian cuisines with curated cocktails and so good desserts. The food we tried, 1) Pizza Inspired Arancini: Small arancini balls placed on pizza sauce with gratinated cheese and some parsley leaves. it was soft and had that crisp with that perfect taste of pizza a great appetizer. 2)Veg crystal Dimsums: Small mini Dimsums stuffed with veggies topped with cherry tomatoes slices with the sauce it was a delight for dim sum lovers truly blast of flavours. 3)Veg Exotic Sushi: Sushi is always loved Illuminati has best sushi ever tried it was stuffed with all those exotic veggies with wasabi sauce served on the side and some dip delicious and definitely must try. 4)Warm Capresso bruschetta: Pretty good in presentation crispy bruschetta layered with roasted cherry tomatoes with cheese it was mild in flavours like for those who eat less spicy it had that tanginess balanced with cheese. For Mains, 1) Veg Fried Rice with Braised broccoli and tofu gravy: Blissful and good one, veg fried rice served with broccoli and tofu curry which very well matched with our rice as suggested by them it was light and good option to go for. 2) Three cheese baked gnocchi: Cheese lovers this is for you. Loaded with cheese and cheese its gnocchi dipped in three-cheese layered with spices and a crispy breadstick. Ended our meal with Apple baklava, The served fresh pastry was hot stuffed with crushed apple and sweetener topped with rose petals and served with vanilla icecream one of the best baklava simple yet delicious.