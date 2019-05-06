South Bombay Bar Has Its Own Charm With Its Ambience And Food

The South Bombay Bar in worli has the ambience which is really classy and elegant with a huge place to hang out. South Bombay Bar serves amazing mocktails & cocktails. Maska martini: Peanut butter and honey (full of protein), Kaipi Martini: Coffee-based mocktail both were amazing. Highly recommended. Watermelon rosemary iced tea and date & saffron frappe was also amazing. Later for starters, I had chilly garlic bread, Beetroot Galouti, Wok tossed chilly garlic potatoes. All the starters they served were good. Galouti was the best. For the main course, I tried Street Styled Khepcha rice: chilly garlic sauce with veggies mixed with rice. It was really amazing as it was spicy and tasty. Lastly, for desserts, I had blueberry kulfi which was the chef’s special, I am not a great fan of kulfi but I liked it. Next, I had Sex in a teapot - Gooey brownie with orange zest. This is a highly recommended dessert. It was the best brownie I had so far.