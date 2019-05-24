Make Your Dinner Fancy At This Amazing Spanish In Bandra

Uno Más: The Ambience is super classy with perfect lighting and a lovely Bar. Food is exquisitely Spanish and some dishes simply bowl you over with their amazing flavours and yumminess. We were lucky enough to taste their new collection of Gin Cocktails and all the 4 of them were pretty amazing. TAPAS: 1)Gambas al Ajilio- Perfectly cooked Prawns in prawn head oil served with bread slices. The prawns were so flavourful and nicely cooked. 2)Bunelos de Mar- I will call this dish Fish Bhajiya because they were exactly like Bhajjiyas made of Fish. 3)Escalivada- Smoked vegetables and Cheese served on sourdough toast was such an amazing dish. Unique and very tasty. 4)Patatas Bravas- These crispy baby potatoes were so yummy and the smoked salsa brava was superb. PLATOS PRINCIPALES: 1)Paella de Marisco- Spain's famous saffron rice dish cooked with Seafood. Paella was an awesome dish and I tried it for the first time. The Seafood Paella had typical seafood flavours to it. Would suggest it to Seafood Lovers only. 2)Paella de Pollo- I loved this Paella more as it was cooked with Chicken Broth and served with Chicken pieces. A delight for Chicken lovers. They also have Pork in option. POSTRES: 1)Pastel de Tres Leches- One of the best Tres Leches I have ever had. The sponge was so moist and perfectly soaked in the milk. It tastes out of this world. 2)Pastel de Chocolate- Chocolate cake served with chocolate ganache and vanilla bean ice cream. A lovely dessert.