This Vegetarian Restaurant In Juhu Serves Amazing Quick Bites, Salads & Yum Breakfast Menu!

Dinner at Bombay 49 kitchen and bar, a place located in between Andheri and Ville Parle. Well thought ambience of keeping it open and designing the structure so beautifully. A place will give you peace and enable you to enjoy the silent air revolving around you along with having delicious food. Pure veg dine-in restaurant at heart of Mumbai. A big screen telecasting the nail-biting cricket match made the experience more worthy and beautiful. Staff was very courteous and helpful. I had delicious * Pahadi Panner Tikka * Crispy Veg Bao * Oriental Sizzler * Beach Side Martini A must must visit one 💞