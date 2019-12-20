This Vegetarian Restaurant In Juhu Serves Amazing Quick Bites, Salads & Yum Breakfast Menu!

Casual Dining

Bombay 49 Kitchen & Bar

Juhu, Mumbai
Plot 47, Near Critic Care Hospital, Gulmohar Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Dinner at Bombay 49 kitchen and bar, a place located in between Andheri and Ville Parle. Well thought ambience of keeping it open and designing the structure so beautifully. A place will give you peace and enable you to enjoy the silent air revolving around you along with having delicious food. Pure veg dine-in restaurant at heart of Mumbai. A big screen telecasting the nail-biting cricket match made the experience more worthy and beautiful. Staff was very courteous and helpful. I had delicious * Pahadi Panner Tikka * Crispy Veg Bao * Oriental Sizzler * Beach Side Martini A must must visit one 💞

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.

