This Cute Little Cafe Serves Yum Pasta, Mocktails & More In Worli!

Fast Food Restaurants

Sobo Meals

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Unity Tower, Shop 5, Opp. Bombay Dyeing, Lower Parel, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Dinner at Sobo Meals a place located near Prabhadevi station. Small cosy place, convenient for a small group of people's. One cook and one manager are managing to this place beautifully. The best part I found is their kitchen size was quite big and spacious. The manager was soft-spoken and guided in ordering their signature dishes. I had, * Fusion Sandwich * Al Arabitta Pasta * Guava and Wild Raspberry Mocktail Must try 💞

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

