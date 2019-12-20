This Cute Little Cafe Serves Yum Pasta, Mocktails & More In Worli!

Dinner at Sobo Meals a place located near Prabhadevi station. Small cosy place, convenient for a small group of people's. One cook and one manager are managing to this place beautifully. The best part I found is their kitchen size was quite big and spacious. The manager was soft-spoken and guided in ordering their signature dishes. I had, * Fusion Sandwich * Al Arabitta Pasta * Guava and Wild Raspberry Mocktail Must try 💞