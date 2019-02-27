Discover A Bit Of Brazil Only At This Restaurant In Bandra

Boteco is the first Brazilian Restaurant of Mumbai. Serving a cuisine lesser known in India was a daring move but it eventually paid off. The ambience reflects a true Brazilian vibe, giving homage to the Brazilian culture. Warm coloured tiles, plush chairs and an exposed brick wall with a banjo and elements reflecting true Brazilian style can be seen here. It has both indoor and outdoor seating. Outdoor seating is only for drinks. There were a surprising number of foreigners in the restaurant when we visited. The service was very good and quick. All the servers were well versed with the menu. It's very rare that you visit a restaurant and enjoy all the dishes that you've ordered. Being a vegetarian was a little sceptical as to how the food would be. But trust me, none of the dishes were a disappointment. They gave us a welcome mixed vegetable soup with cottage cheese fritter on the side. We ordered the following: Salad Boteco: 5/5 An abundance of leaves: lettuce, Rocca leaves, chickpeas, couscous with balsamic vinegar and honey mustard sauce. Veg Momos: 4/5 A mix of spinach and mushroom. The coating was a little thick. The taste, on the whole, was really scrumptious. Crispy Focaccia: 5/5 Very thin and crispy bread with cheese, cherry tomato and balsamic vinegar. Risotto de Tomate: 5/5 One of the best Risottos I've ever had. It was the perfect blend of tomatoes and cream. Zucchini Primavera: 5/5 Zucchini (yellow and green) grated as noodles with bell peppers, aubergine and porcini mushrooms. You wouldn't want to miss this warm and fresh restaurant with a brilliant yet undiscovered cuisine. Obrigado (Thank you) Boteco for an amazing experience!