House of Misal- Serving A Versatile Variety Of Misal!

House of Misal has around 18 types of misal, couldn't try all but we did try 3 of them. With seating of 8- 10 tables it always has a long queue of people waiting to taste this variety of misals. We tried their combo of Kolhapuri and Puneri Misal, Kolhapuri Misal was good but Puneri Misal was very bland; Kolhapuri was definitely yummy. Tandoor Misal, enjoy the perfect tandoori coal flavoured Misal. One of the most flavourful misal. Though it’s a little too spicy but absolutely delicious in taste. Didn't liked the Aam Panah and kokum sharbat. PS- There is always a queue here, so preferably go before 6 pm.