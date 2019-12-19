Get Pakistani Suits, Cotton Kurtis And More At DDivine Fab in Pali

The shop is tucked in between eateries during the day. It lights up at night with mannequins sitting outside the shop, decked in kurtas. It almost coaxes you to think that it might be an intimidating designer wear outlet but no, when you step in, it’s actually quite humble. We blame the fairy lights.

You can get cotton kurti material starting at INR 800, with the minimum length being 2 metres. They also have ready-made synthetic suits starting at INR 800, and cotton suits starting INR 1,000. They also have elegant Pakistani suits starting at INR 2,000. With ethnic prints ruling the roost at this store, you can find floral prints and symmetrical patterns lurking in a corner. But you can easily find a chikan or a bandhani print from Jaipur. Also, if you’re not too much into suits, they have ethnic pants that come coupled with a floor length embellished kurti starting INR 5000.