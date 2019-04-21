We Went On A Light Trail At Andheri's DN Nagar And It Left Us De-lighted

On entering Rangoli, we spotted a wooden table lamp with colorful seashells on it, and we knew we're at the right place. They customize those for you, for INR 3,500. You could also go for their caged lamps in white, with colorful thread balls inside. They enhance the look of your living space and how! They have a quirky white monkey holding a bulb on its hand which we think would be really worth the buy if you want to play around with aesthetics in your abode.

Price: INR 2,000 onward