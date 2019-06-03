Do Not Go Beyond Lord Of The Drinks For Amazing Cocktails & Mocktails

Lord Of The Drinks is a stunning place which would be on everyone's list to visit. They have 2 outlets in Mumbai so far, we visited the one in Andheri. The interior of this place is so flattering that you'll fall almost instantaneously in love with it. To add to it they have some really good music being played & the elegant lights add to the experience. The service here is quick and satisfying. Some of the Highlights of what we had was Butter Beer. Its a heavenly combination of Vodka, Whisky, Honey, Caramel, Egg whites & Apple Juice The way it was presented and the way it tasted were all as anticipated. Visually one would also love Melon Twist with a twisted glass. Best of Mocktail was Pacific Blue which was a well-prepared mixture of Litchi and Lime, one should definitely try this. Crispy Cottage Cheese Spring Roll lead the food menu as it couldn't have been prepared any better. In desserts, one doesn't have a variety to choose from but my recommendation would be to go for Milk Cake Pie because these options are rare at other competitive outlets. Overall, an extremely satisfying experience and it lived up to the hype. Pros: Range of Bar Menu Vibrant Ambiance Flavorsome Food