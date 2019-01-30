Craving Paranthas? Order Away From This Place

Oye Kiddan. So I was very excited to review this place as it served my hearty cuisine, North Indian food. I was very keen as well as curious to taste the paranthas because I wanted to try Paranthas that can maybe beat the ones that my mom makes which is really difficult. So well, when it comes to Vegetarian parathas I've grown up eating aloo parathas, at any time and any meal, breakfast, lunch, dinner, next day repeat probably with leftovers. I had an issue with the service as my delivery was pretty late. They should work on that but the packaging is impressive. What I tried? Paneer pyaaz paratha Cheese corn paratha Chicken keema paratha Butter chicken paratha Nutella paratha Rajma chawal Dal makhani with lachha paratha I loved the nonvegetarian parathas here as they were something I don't eat often. Kheema had peas in it. Cheese corn was delicious too as the melted cheese was well spread across the entire paratha. Butter chicken paratha was the best of all. I also liked how they packed butter, dahi and pickle with parathas along with 2 chutneys. Although, parathas themselves were delicious enough to not require any add-ons. Rajma chawal and laccha parathas were basic and bland. Needs to be more spicy and more taste of ghee for the authentic Punjabi taste. So this can improve. Pricing is decent enough, veg parathas start at Rs 90 so quite affordable!