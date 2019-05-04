Make A Splash: Here's How Your Doggie Pals Can Beat The Heat

This one comes with great reviews! We personally found it convenient and safe, and would definitely recommend it. They take care of your pets while you’re away for errands, or even longer holidays. They have dedicated play areas at their facility too, and this summer we definitely recommend a few hours of swimming and socialising with other cute doggos. Don’t worry, they have experts by the pool who will make sure your baby is comfortable, safe and happy.

#LBBTip – while you’re here, browse through their facility and at home pet services too!