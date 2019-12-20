Loaf Around: SoBo's Got A New Bakery That Does Bread Right

Who doesn't enjoy walking into a cozy bakery and just staring at all the cookies, homemade bread loaves, and cheesecakes? Okay before you end up drooling and blame us for it, we'll just break the suspense here. If you're in the bylanes of Prabhadevi (near Siddhivinayak Temple) you'll see a new bakery called DOJO and here's what you must indulge in, when there.

Started by Chef Dhananjay Chandriani, who has re branded his earlier venture GobbleUpAble into DOJO, this bakery came into existence because of the chef's passion for bread-baking. DOJO aims at serving the finest sourdough to the people, apart from the spiced loafs and buns. It implements the traditional style of bread-baking that involves just three simple ingredients: flour, water, and salt (if you love your bread, you'll know what we're talking about).

Apart from their classic signature sourdough, they've got some gooey sea salt brownies, lemon curd cookies, maple cranberry granolas, rosemary jalapeno loafs, and the parmesan chilli biscuits. Oh and they create mouth-watering sandwiches made from in-house bread that's so filling and satisfying.

So if you're on the run and want to pick up some food to go with your sweet cravings, or if you just want to stock up your kitchen with some wholesome, homemade bread and cookies, you know what to bookmark, don't you?