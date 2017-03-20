The place gets hot and happening as the night rolls on Their cocktails and party music will get you all pumped up.
Don't Leave Powai Without Trying The Muchadwala At Madeira & Mime
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
I liked
Pro-tip
Don't forget to get your hands on their cocktail Muchadwala, and coffee cocktail Zaffarano.
What could be better?
I wish they had more space, the space remains pretty much jam-packed on all days so a reservation is highly recommended if you are a large group!
Also On Madeira & Mime
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)