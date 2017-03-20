Don't Leave Powai Without Trying The Muchadwala At Madeira & Mime

Bars

Madeira & Mime

Powai, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Trans Ocean House, G-2, Lake Boulevard Road, Powai, Mumbai

Great For

I liked

The place gets hot and happening as the night rolls on Their cocktails and party music will get you all pumped up.

Pro-tip

Don't forget to get your hands on their cocktail Muchadwala, and coffee cocktail Zaffarano.

What could be better?

I wish they had more space, the space remains pretty much jam-packed on all days so a reservation is highly recommended if you are a large group!

