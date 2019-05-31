A Museum For The Children By The Children Only In Kala Ghoda

The Children's Museum is Now Open! The first Children’s Museum in Mumbai is a ‘Creative Cultural Lab’ empowering children to engage with arts and culture in a free environment and enrich their lives by inspiring discovery, innovation and creativity. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is a space ‘for the children, by the children’. Nestled in a grove of trees, that includes a rare 95-year-old Baobab, the Museum has integrated within its design three magnificent trees, spotlighting our commitment to environmental preservation. Curated by 25 bright young minds, the first exhibition in the Children’s Museum ‘Footsteps to Framing the Future’ displays an eclectic range of art objects, re-interpreted by the children through their unique point of view to represent values that the world needs for a better tomorrow.