Have Amazing Mediterranean & Greek Cuisine At This Pretty Cafe, Little Door

This pretty restaurant, The little door serves amazing Mediterranean, Greek, and Italian food. The ambience is minimalistic and simple. Interior is done with white and blue which will definitely give you those beach vibes. It is divided into three parts indoor, outdoor and top floor. We preferred to sit outdoors. They have kept coolers and fans outside. Appetizers Patatas The Greek version of french fries. It is served with three types of dips. It was amazing. Cottage Mediterra Homemade cottage cheese with the trio of Mediterranean marinade. Paneer served in three types of sauces. The kabab Chicken rolled with galaxies and mild rested in tequila lime marinade. This was a match made in heaven. It will definitely satisfy your chicken cravings. Spicy minced Chicken Hummus Tartlets A good dish to try. It was simple yet delicious. Main Roulade Stuffed grilled chicken in mushroom pepper sauce with potato mash and crispy house salad.A well cooked succulent dish which is a treat to the taste buds.Highly Recommended. Dessert Jack Daniels Mousse Cake A dome-shaped chocolate mousse cake infused with Jack Daniel. It was very rich and creamy. A perfect end to such a lavish meal. Highly Recommended. Overall, The Little Door Bandra is a perfect place to chill with your family and friends.