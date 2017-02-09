An initiative devoted to find time for the street kids, S-Cause encourages you to volunteer if you wish to see a change.
#DoYourBit: Spend Quality Time Instead Of Money With This Social Initiative
What Is It?
If you’ve always wished to bring a change in the status quo of street kids, we think we’ve found a way for you. Like you, we also are against handing out loose change to street kids. It’s a temporary fix for them and promotes begging. S-Cause helps you to help them lead a slightly better life. They organise fun events for these kids where you can donate books, clothes and other valuables to them. Volunteers also celebrate festivals/national holidays with children.
How Does It Work?
You can sign up for their volunteer program and start doing your bit on weekends/holidays. We love that the idea pertains to spending time with them, instead of money.
So, We're Saying...
If you’ve been thinking of doing your part towards the betterment of the society, you can start small with S-Cause.
