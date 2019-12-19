Drift Away To This Place For Some Amazing Tap Beers

Drifters Tap Station at Inspire BKC - This is the place to be. The buzz/hype/volume at this place is all set to get you trippy. Entered here on a pop quiz night (happens every Wednesday). Serving around 24 different types of beers, happened to taste a couple of them. Narrowed down to Hefeweizen. An Acer all the way. To my lovely surprise, you might think this is just another beer place curating tap beers, but you should totally check out the food menu too. It was an absolute delight to order each of their dishes, and trust me it goes really well with the beer too. Started with the Stuffed Kulcha Balls - A filling of cottage cheese with a cheesy gravy wrapped inside flour dough. Gets the gentle baked texture. Topped with some seismic seeds and a light touch of oil/butter on top. Good stuff here. Crumbled Cottage Cheese - a long piece of paneer gets the light marination. Coated with crumbs and shallow fried. Felt could be better. Tandoori Stuffed Mushrooms - cheesy filling inside the mushroom which gets the Tandoori touch. Smokey on the palate front and the wow factor included. Goes well with the chutney served aside. Achari Soya Chaap - soya lentils prepared chewy and very similar to eating something like a slice of meat. Excellent work is done on the texture/masalas that make it a repeat value. For the mains went in for Paneer Lababdar with Jodhpuri Lacha Parathas. Loved the cottage cheese and the gravy but the parathas weren’t something I relished much. Can surely rework on that part. Rest everything seems fine. Overall, BKC gets yet another amazing place for some great Tap Beers. You are surely in for a rocking time. Not forgetting to mention to go in blindly for the food because trust me, that was something that won all hearts here.