Lord Of The Drinks: For The Most Chilled Weekend In Mumbai

Bars

Lord Of The Drinks

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Aver House, Ground Floor, B-26/1, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

The sweet ambience is the key to stay calm. Lord Of The Drinks is lit at night and calm in the morning. Mocktails 1. Orange punch - the taste is really very good and I liked the taste of orange. 😻 2. Sundowner - the taste was soo good. I liked the taste and it was really yummy. 😻 3. Mojito - the taste was just like normal mojito. Cocktails 1. Lotd LIIT - The taste of this is really good and the presentation was too good. They also added wine in it. Starters 1. Crispy cottage cheese spring roll - the taste was good could have been little spicy. 2. True nachos bowl - the nachos were on point perfectly added everything 3. Mascarpone mury malai tikka - the taste was good. Mains 1. Mac and cheese - the taste of Mac and cheese was awesome. Too heavy for one person to have it. 😻 2. Chicken Biryani - the taste of chicken Biryani was good and I liked it. Desserts 1. Nutty brownie - contains egg but it is good. 😻 2. Blueberry shake - the taste of blueberry shake is heavenly and I loved the taste. 😻 Are recommended and please have it. It is really tasty.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group

