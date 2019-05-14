Lord Of The Drinks: For The Most Chilled Weekend In Mumbai

The sweet ambience is the key to stay calm. Lord Of The Drinks is lit at night and calm in the morning. Mocktails 1. Orange punch - the taste is really very good and I liked the taste of orange. 😻 2. Sundowner - the taste was soo good. I liked the taste and it was really yummy. 😻 3. Mojito - the taste was just like normal mojito. Cocktails 1. Lotd LIIT - The taste of this is really good and the presentation was too good. They also added wine in it. Starters 1. Crispy cottage cheese spring roll - the taste was good could have been little spicy. 2. True nachos bowl - the nachos were on point perfectly added everything 3. Mascarpone mury malai tikka - the taste was good. Mains 1. Mac and cheese - the taste of Mac and cheese was awesome. Too heavy for one person to have it. 😻 2. Chicken Biryani - the taste of chicken Biryani was good and I liked it. Desserts 1. Nutty brownie - contains egg but it is good. 😻 2. Blueberry shake - the taste of blueberry shake is heavenly and I loved the taste. 😻 Are recommended and please have it. It is really tasty.