Drinking Games & Superhero Merchandise : We've Spotted The Coolest Store In Malad

Want to make your home chic and urban? Need something to spice up your house party? Or just need to add more to your superheroes collectibles? This quirky store in Malad called ‘State of Art’ hoards literally everything – from small magnets to poppy coloured storage trunks. Enter the store and you’ll find a basket decorated with an array of witty quoted bumper stickers and magnets which you might want to grab. Adorn your home doors, fridges and cupboards with these and make that your favourite spot. The prices start at INR 150. Love motivational quotes? They have tons and tons of quotes with a wooden frame. If you’re looking for something different, try out their pegboards with short quotes and sayings on them. Walk through the store and you’ll find enough hints of superhero and pop-culture themed products including F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Michael Jackson, football clubs etc. What we loved was a curated 10 metal-plated collectables of Marvel superheroes in a fancy black box. For those who love travelling, they have an awesome glass and wooden travel themed piggy bank which reads ‘My Holiday Fun’. So, if you’re broke or need some help saving money for travelling, we suggest buy this and start saving ASAP! Having a games night or a house party? Walk straight and you’ll discover a number of drinking games which are both fun and look classy too! The prices of these games start at INR 450 and go up to INR 1250. Definitely worth a steal. They have their own homegrown wooden collection of accessories and accents which you can check out. From words like ‘Dream’ and ‘Love’ carved out to quotes carved on a piece of tree bark.