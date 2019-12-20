South Mumbai's Newest Bar Is Serving Beers For Only INR 95 A Bottle

This bar is only a week old, so it’s certainly too early to tell what kind of crowd it will start pulling in, but we’re rooting for college-goers through the day and young professionals by evening. But what we can tell is that there’s something in here for everyone – hookah, booze and food. This new, friendly neighbourhood bar is located next to Sterling Cinema, which means you have the option to watch a movie and have a drink without having to travel.

Foodies, look forward to house specials such as Rajnikant omelette, munchy platter, magic shrooms and more; while the ones more interested in getting tipsy, watch out for their special drinks such as the Tipsy Way, Fishbowl, Walking Zombie and more. They serve regular alcohol too with beer starting INR 95, while their food items start at INR 170. The cocktails start INR 200 upwards. This bar is very well-priced, so you can go in here without worrying too much about spending.