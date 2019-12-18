Frisbees is an amazing place to fix your cheese cravings.We ordered Burger tower served with 4 different veg sliders on a bed of hand-cut french fries. "DRENCHED" in their signature 'bees cheese sauce'. Every mini burger has a different taste. They also serve fries along with it. The best part was the cheese overloaded on our dish.
Say Cheese: This Outlet Makes Amazing Mini Burgers & Their Signature Burger Tower!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Big Group
