Say Cheese: This Outlet Makes Amazing Mini Burgers & Their Signature Burger Tower!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Frisbees

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Labaik House, Shop 6, Near St. Andrew's Church, Chimbai Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Frisbees is an amazing place to fix your cheese cravings.We ordered Burger tower served with 4 different veg sliders on a bed of hand-cut french fries. "DRENCHED" in their signature 'bees cheese sauce'. Every mini burger has a different taste. They also serve fries along with it. The best part was the cheese overloaded on our dish.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Fast Food Restaurants

Frisbees

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Labaik House, Shop 6, Near St. Andrew's Church, Chimbai Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default