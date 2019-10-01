A Restro Bar With An Amazing Ambience & Scrumptious Food In Bandra!

#drooling #dinner @drinkery51 , located at booming area of BKC, far from #bandra station but definitely visiting #bkc has in itself has a different charm and glam. Being a corporate area it was peaceful at night time but the area had so many #pubs, #restros and #bar that it gave a real nightlife feel. The place was very spacious and had amazing lightings and well though ambience. Great approach of staff and menu too was well thought and curate. Name suggest that it is a spot for drinkers but along with it it’s also a spot for food lovers. Good blench of #cocktails and #moktails and decent quantity. #Dj was playing amazing combination of songs and tempted each one indeed snatched most of us to come to dance floor. Drinks and such #party songs what else a night wants in it. I started with 1. Starters - Kung Pao Panner: Soft crunchy panner cooked in spices and perfect combination of spices in it gave super duper taste of the panner - Fatty Lotus Root: Crispy in taste. Had this dish for the first time, really loved it a lot - Chilli Chesse Cigar: Cigar with melted cheese filled in it and served with mayo, super tasty 2. Drinks - Mango Bloom: As the name suggest, it has the super taste of mango and refreshing one - Silver Star: Supersonic mocktail having a great texturing and taste - Mr. Jack Maple: Whiskey based and has the lemon taste in it garnished with lemon - The Red Side of Tequila: Simple looking but great effect ; ) 3. Main Course - Penne Porcini Cream Sause: Drooling pasta having cheesy melting taste - Verdure Pizza: Oven baked pizza and had super amazing taste 4. Desert - Hazelnut Mousse: Who can stop oneself from order mousse ; ). Great look and texture and well made one. Creamy and chocolaty in taste - Kulfifalood Sundae: great end to a super fantabulous dinner. Falooda was damn tasty and delicious. Must must try 💞 #jorrfood #khavanigamat #lbbinsiders #zomato #foodaddict #foods #foodjunkie #photooftheday #nightlife #mumbaifoodlovers #mumbai #thecrazyindianfoodie #foodiliciousmumbai