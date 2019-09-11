Drop By Khow Chow For Some Finest Asian Delicacies In Town

If you are out shopping at the famous Linking Road in Bandra you definitely have hit the right spot. My recommendation if you are looking for some amazing food after your tiresome shopping spree head straight to this outlet, situated at the start of Fashion lane serving some of the finest Asian food I had ever. The staff is well polished and very helpful in suggestions as per your palate. The ambience is dim and has this trendy quirky Asian vibe. They serve some of the finest Asian delicacies in town. My personal favourite is a tough question as I loved everything. Chicken Tomkha, OMG this felt like Holy Grail. Yam Mamuang: Another interesting recommendation would be this Raw mango salad. I truly enjoyed how they infused two strong flavours together. Chicken Wings in Honey chilly Garlic sauce was a must to order being a chicken wings lover. While for Dimsum lovers try their Assorted Dimsum Basket, A palate full of colors. 4 different types of dim sums served in nice steaming bamboo dim sum basket. Enjoyed the moment when you raise the lid and the steam gushes out to reveal the beauty. For the mains, you have a variety of options from authentic buckwheat soba noodles to rice glass noodles. They have it all. The show stopper though would be this lovely hard-shelled chocolate rose served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. No sooner you break the rose you are surprised, layers of salted caramel sauce, caramelized walnuts, and coconut powder greet you. Definitely, my fav and a must-try. Overall after a long time, I found a place where almost every dish made me say wow. Totally satisfied and content starting from soup to desserts this definitely was a great culinary experience. Highly recommend it. Happy Fooding