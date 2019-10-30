Whether we’re in the mood to get an early start to the day, or the previous night’s activities have made that decision for us, we love living in Mumbai because there’s always a place to grab a bite at the crack of dawn. From South Indian goodies to freshly baked rolls, here are our favourite Mumbai restaurants to hit up before the sun comes up.
Shutters Up, Forks Out: Where To Eat In Mumbai Before Sunrise
Sunday Treat, Malad
A small place tucked away in a Malad lane, Sunday Treat is a vegetarian canteen with an outdoor seating that can hold up to 30-40 people. It opens its doors at 5 AM, after which you can grab anything off their menu.
What To Eat: We loved the open cheese dosa and the Kerala masala dosa
Price: INR 110 onward
Payment: Cash only
P.S: The outdoor seating with its plastic seating is a little lackluster, so we opted to sit in our taxi while chomping down. And now that there's monsoons, we think we’ll be bookmarking this place more as a pick-up joint.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Hotel Ramashray, Matunga
Opening at 5 AM, the crowds lining up outside Hotel Ramashray at dawn are a testament to its popularity. We had to wait around 20 minutes for a table, but it was worth it. However, only certain food items are available early in the morning. With no printed menu, the dishes are written on a wall, along with the day’s special. We quite liked their concept of sharing tables, though it may not be the ideal situation for when privacy is needed. Amidst the chaos, the waiters have a systematic way of running things, so we got our food within minutes.
What To Eat: We recommend the popular dishes like ghee dosa, idlis, upma, and filter coffee. Do not forget to try their pineapple or mango sheera, it’s a part of the Ramashray experience.
Price: INR 150 onward
Payment: Cash only
- Price for two: ₹ 200
A1 Bakery, Bandra
This one opens at 5:45 AM, but it’s still worth a stop. It’s visited by local aunties stocking up on loaves of bread, as well as runners looking for a post-workout carb load. The place does not offer seating but that doesn’t stop people from standing near-by and gorging on the rolls.
What To Eat: We loved A1 Bakery for its delicious chicken kathi rolls, chicken puffs, cutlets, and a varied range of croissants.
Price: INR 20 onward
Payment: Cash Only
P.S: Be wary, parking is an issue.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Shree Muthappan Eating House, Bhandup
Another one that opens at 5 AM, Shree Muthappan makes you wait for a table for around 20 minutes, but its worth it.Though the menu offers vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes alike, they only serve appam and coffee for breakfast-goers till 11 AM.
What To Eat: We loved the appams here, and it's their signature dish.
Price: INR 180 onward
Payment: Cash only
P.S: With very little room for parking outside and the waiting time, we’re planning on reaching slightly earlier next time, at say 4:45 AM.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Welcome Restaurant, Panvel
We discovered Welcome Restaurant on our way to Goa. Easily accessible off the Mumbai-Goa highway before Panvel, this one opens at 5 AM, and is our favourite stop on the way to weekend destinations along the coastline. The menu items are a little over-priced for what is a very basic menu, they do offer some decent Mughlai and Chinese cuisine. Welcome Restaurant is a highway dhaba, so we were ready for the plastic chairs, food market ambience and milling families.
What To Eat: For breakfast, try their keema pav, egg bhurji pav, omelette and bun maska, with a choice of tea or coffee.
Price: INR 50 onward
Payment: Cash only
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Haji Ali Juice Centre, Mahalaxmi
Here's a surprise entrant -This haunt shuts at 1:30 AM and is open again at 5 AM. Enjoy a cold shake and sandwich here before heading to wherever you're headed!
What To Eat: Strawberry cream and fresh pizzas
Price: INR 160 onward
Payment: By card and cash
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Khurshid Pav Bhaji, Vile Parle
If you've every craved for pav bhaji in the wee hours of 2 or as early as a 5 AM, worry not because Khurshid's open throughout the day and night. The staff works in shifts and makes sure you miss out on some gobsmacking bhurji or bhaji.
What To Eat: Tawa Pulao, pav bhaji, egg bhurji
Price: INR 200 onward
Payment: They accept cards but prefer cash payments more.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Sarvi, Byculla
This iconic eatery is just as sleepless as this city is. Sarvi is packed with people enjoying their meat kebabs that are soft in parts and crunchy in parts. If you're in for some carbs in the morning, then you've landed yourself at the right place, we'd say.
What To Eat: Crispy Tandoori Rotis, Kheema Ghotala, paaya soup.
Price: INR 300 onward
Payment: Cash only
- Price for two: ₹ 350
