A small place tucked away in a Malad lane, Sunday Treat is a vegetarian canteen with an outdoor seating that can hold up to 30-40 people. It opens its doors at 5 AM, after which you can grab anything off their menu.

What To Eat: We loved the open cheese dosa and the Kerala masala dosa

Price: INR 110 onward

Payment: Cash only

P.S: The outdoor seating with its plastic seating is a little lackluster, so we opted to sit in our taxi while chomping down. And now that there's monsoons, we think we’ll be bookmarking this place more as a pick-up joint.