Earrings, Anklets, Bracelets & More: This Ethnic Brand Has The Best Collection

Andheri is full of surprises, and a visit to the mall is always incomplete without checking out the cool stalls on display. This current visit to Infiniti Mall led us to Jaipur Handicrafts, a stall right near the entrance that was loaded with all sorts of oxidised jewellery in ethnic and modern designs that we made a beeline towards. There were oxidised silver necklaces, sets, earrings, anklets, bracelets in all sorts of designs with semi-precious stones. We picked up a pair of tiger-eye dangling earrings that we're obsessing over. The range for earrings start at INR 100 (they have junk jewellery too, in animal shapes and even with stones) and can go up to INR 2,000. They also have gorgeous neck pieces that begin at INR 800, mostly ethnic, that you can pair with those traditional outfits you have. The stall has a gorgeous and affodable Jaipuri collection, so make sure you spend some time hunting around for your favourite piece. The stall is usually available every weekend, so make sure you check 'em out.