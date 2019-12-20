Eat Affordable But Authentic Japanese Food At The Blue In Bandra West

A small establishment in the lane that has the likes of Mini Punjab, Butter Chicken Factory and the newest kid on the block, Umraan, serving up loaded North Indian cuisine, a Japanese establishment could feel out of place. But, The Blue stands out with its signage – you spot it from a distance.

The place is tiny in size but big on taste, we say. The decor is limited to a few showpieces and a Nobu’s cook book placed neatly on a shelf. The colours are soothing and the vibe is a mix of ‘we’re serious about our food but we won’t intimidate you with chopsticks’. You know, pressure can be a pain at Jap restaurants.