Eat Authentic Sea Food At This Restaurant

A quaint place in the vicinity of Mahim is Sumthing Fishy. Sumthing Fishy serves authentic seafood in Maharashtrian, Malwani and Goan style. Trust me, the name Sumthing Fishy is for all the good reasons. Just two months old, this restaurant is a 10 seater capacity, and in the plans to expand more. The ambience gives you a sea feel factor, and worth visiting anytime with your friends, families or anyone. So get ready to become the seagull who is in for seafood anytime. Their menu is distinctively seafood, but you will also get chicken and vegetarian dishes. We started with mocktails, which need a bit of adjustment in the sweet quotient. The Kolambi Pakoda was extremely crispy and tasty. You cannot resist the Prawns Rawa Fry fried to perfection. We were excited for Hirva Masala, crunchy on the outer side, but the green masala inside was abrupt. For the main course, there is Goan Curry with Steam Rice. Coming to the end, we had Solkadhi, as thick and enjoyable it could get. I had a great time, and if you crave for authentic seafood, then this is the place.