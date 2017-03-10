Eat Bhel Maggi, Maggi Pizza, Burger Maggi & More At This Powai Joint

A place for all the Maggi-lovers in the city, Hungry Head at Powai is basically like paradise. They have all things Maggi- from the classic Maggi to aglio olio Maggi, from schezwan Maggi to sizzler Maggi, there’s nothing you can’t find here. And with so many unique variants of our favourite noodles, who wouldn’t want to be here? We particularly love their paneer tikka maggizza {available in cheese as well} which is it’s super delicious. You could also pick from their varieties of bhel Maggi, burger Maggi, sub Maggi and whatnot.