Cocotease, a bakery is making healthy chocolate cakes that do an injustice to the age-old adage – ‘chocolate makes you fat’.
Life Is Good: We Found Healthy Chocolate Cakes You Can Get Home-Delivered
The first is their chocolate hazelnut cake which is one of the healthiest chocolate cakes you can have with hazelnut flour, muscovado sugar {a type of brown sugar which is a healthier alternative} and citrus. Even the oil used in it is olive oil. This makes for a good gluten-free option too.
In addition they have a sugar-free spiced chocolate cake in which they use sugarfree chocolate, spices and dates to add the sweet quotient. You can also check a florentine cake which is full of nuts and has cane sugar in it.
These are priced at INR 2,000 a cake, and you can get them home delivered. Find out more about them here.
Never feel guilty about indulging in cake for breakfast again. Just keep these fab cakes around, and let everyone join in.
