Life Is Good: We Found Healthy Chocolate Cakes You Can Get Home-Delivered

The first is their chocolate hazelnut cake which is one of the healthiest chocolate cakes you can have with hazelnut flour, muscovado sugar {a type of brown sugar which is a healthier alternative} and citrus. Even the oil used in it is olive oil. This makes for a good gluten-free option too.

In addition they have a sugar-free spiced chocolate cake in which they use sugarfree chocolate, spices and dates to add the sweet quotient. You can also check a florentine cake which is full of nuts and has cane sugar in it.

These are priced at INR 2,000 a cake, and you can get them home delivered. Find out more about them here.