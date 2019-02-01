Perfect Place For A Fun Night With Some Amazing Food In Lower Parel

Lounges

Tamasha

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Victoria House, Ground Floor, EB Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tamasha- Had heard about this place a while back and finally got a chance to visit this amazing restaurant. They serve some amazing spread which is just mouth watering. It’s definitely among the top restaurants to visit in Mumbai. They have an attractive ambience too and their service is quick and responsive.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

