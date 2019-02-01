Tamasha- Had heard about this place a while back and finally got a chance to visit this amazing restaurant. They serve some amazing spread which is just mouth watering. It’s definitely among the top restaurants to visit in Mumbai. They have an attractive ambience too and their service is quick and responsive.
Perfect Place For A Fun Night With Some Amazing Food In Lower Parel
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
