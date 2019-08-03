Grab A Bite At These Eateries
British Brewing Company
With a lively ambiance and a great menu of craft and imported beers, British Brewing Company is the perfect spot to unwind with friends. They have both communal style as well as booth seating for larger groups. Music's loud here and you'll probably find your foot tapping to the beat before you know it. So go ahead and get out your seat and hit the dance floor. Psst! We also hear they have a fixed price lunch menu that's great VFM!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Cream Centre
An iconic restaurant chain, Cream Centre is an old-school Mumbai go-to for fast food faves like chole bhatura, sizzlers, Tex Mex like nachos, quesadillas, and more! We love the family-friendly atmosphere and we recommend heading here with the fam after a bout of serious shopping.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Social
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Starbucks
Starbucks needs no intro does it? Ideal for that quick coffee stop or a grab-and-go, their hot coffees, cold blends, and dessert coffees topped with whipped cream offer that ideal pick-me-up. For all of you kicking the caffeine habit, there's also herbal teas and infusions that you can try. There's always the free WiFi too, as an added bonus!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
We're always down for some dimsum, and if you're like us, head to Asia Kitchen by Mainland China located at the Oberoi Mall. With an open kitchen and a casual vibe, this eatery is a good place to get your fix of Asian cuisine. Dig into starters, dimsums, soups, rice, noodles and mains. Great for a lunch or dinner out with fam and friends, this one is one to bookmark.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Farzi Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Malgudi
Located within the food court, Malgudi is our go-to when we're craving classic South Indian fare. From dosas, idlis, uttapam and more, they have a wide variety of options to choose from. We especially love the different kinds of idlis that are served with their house chutneys. If you're looking for a quick bite and don't want to spend a bomb, Malgudi is a good option to go for.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Burger King
Let's face it, sometimes we all crave a fast food meal. And burgers are especially irresistible when we're falling off that diet wagon. Burger King with its classic Whopper Burgers, fries, shakes, and drinks is a perfect spot to satisfy that craving. Keep an eye out for their combo offers if you're looking to save a buck or two.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Sassy Teaspoon
Also located within the food court, the Sassy Teaspoon hits just the right spot for our dessert cravings. Dig into their pastries like the oreo buttercream, Dutch truffle, or red velvet. They also have something called an Explosive Cake - a cake with a candy filling - that you can carry home for a special occasion.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Kailash Parbat
A Mumbai classic, Kailash Parbat is the go-to when you're craving chaat. If you love chaat, but hate the idea of eating off the street, this is probably a great bet for you. There's a huge menu of street food faves that give us all the chatpatta flavours in a hygienic and clean location. Win win, we say!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
