Grab A Bite At These Eateries

With a lively ambiance and a great menu of craft and imported beers, British Brewing Company is the perfect spot to unwind with friends. They have both communal style as well as booth seating for larger groups. Music's loud here and you'll probably find your foot tapping to the beat before you know it. So go ahead and get out your seat and hit the dance floor. Psst! We also hear they have a fixed price lunch menu that's great VFM!