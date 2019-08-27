Huge Ambience & Scumpitous Food At This American Cafe In Andheri West

Hard Rock Cafe doesn't need any introduction, by what I've heard, and it's true. The exquisite charm can be felt in their sprawling 6,600-sq ft cafe located at Andheri (West). Let's take a peek. A humongous party and live music place, featuring in-house luxurious bar, two stages and walls decked up with memorabilia associated with legends such as Elvis Presley, Madonna, Chubby Checker and Leon Russell. Hard Rock Cafe was born in Mumbai in 2006 and a big turning point for the music scene. What else, you can put your money and buy perfect souvenirs, or gifts for your loved ones from Rock The Shop - an exclusive outlet for Hard Rock t-shirts, print glasses, or mugs. For a good mood, you need good food, and the American style menu will make your slurp and burp. You can enjoy their Nachos, Burgers, Onion Rings and other lips-smacking dishes they've on the menu. For drinks, there are alcohol-free drinks like Mango-Berry Cooler, made up of mango, pineapple, orange juice and sweet & sour mixed with lemon-lime soda, Double Berry Cooler, consisting of raspberry syrup, cranberry juice, sweet & sour, lemon-lime soda. You can try some of their beers and tasty cocktails too. To quick start, you can order the extra size Nacho Palooza Vegetarian with fresh corn tortilla chips piled up in mixed Cheddar cheese, seasoned mixed beans and big enough to finish. They recently introduced the Jumbo Wings Platter - consisting of kung pao wings, atomic beer-battered wings, spicy peanut butter wings, nahim jihm wings, cheesy smoky pepper wings, chipotle BBQ wings, sticky Texas wings & harissa wings. The idea is to let patrons enjoy the best under one roof on one table. If you're a burger baddie, here's the surprise. Either go with Legendary Chicken Burger or Tandoori Spiced Chicken Burger. Both are power-packed with succulent & robust flavours. The food & brinks match the entertainment quotient and are in par with global standards, bringing joy and smile to everyone that enters Hard Rock Cafe.