Eat Gluten Free, Vegan, Keto & Organic Food At This Cafe

Oshiwara is following suite to its neighbouring suburbs with many cafes & restaurants in competition. The survival of the fittest is definitely the one that provides healthy yet tasty food keeping diners devoted to the menu. Not too far in the league is Green Village Café (GVC) who are committed to making tasty food with a unique concept. Green Village Café is a brainchild of Mamta Wadhwani who aimed to ‘Save The Farmers” through this café. She procures the raw materials directly from the farmers eliminating intermediaries making it profitable for them and also assisting them with the right methods in farming. A good cause in the face of food is such a great gesture. With floral & succulents across the café, the ambience looks green just like a farm and the wooden furniture’s makes your accommodation comfortable. The café is designed keeping the theme alive making you eat only healthy. Also, the logo in bold is itself welcoming and cannot go unnoticed. The café promises you gluten-free, vegan, keto and organic food and doesn't use any artificial preservatives while preparing the food. All unnatural ingredients are replaced with organic stuff on grounds of fresh local produce easy to one taste & preference. Like sugar is replaced with honey or jaggery and everything is baked in-house. We started with our all-time favourite Hummus Platter in Arabic style served with lavash, organic falafels and carrot sticks. The Keema Pav with multigrain pav & side salad was irresistible and we swiped it all. Then next was Paneer Akuri consisting of akuri served with multigrain bread and roasted tomatoes. For extremely healthy & high in protein, go for Quinoa Millet Salad with quinoa, millet, pomegranate & lettuce & Balsamic Vinaigrette salad. For mains, we choose Exotic Grilled Chicken where grilled chicken is drizzled with mushroom sauce and served with broccoli, carrot, French beans, mushroom and mashed potato. In between to rush those noshes down, we drank Detox Smoothie – a combination of apple, banana & spinach blended together & Cappuccino made in almond milk. The curiosity to taste desserts without bad fats made us order Almond Cake which had three different types of almond and tasted yummy. You can eat two without any regret and no cheat day needed. My take on Green Village Café is that you should often visit this place for the quality of food they provide and save your health from all the junk and unhealthy food available in the market.