Eating Healthy While Hungry? We Found The Most Filling Salads In Town

Bombay Salad Co. is one of the best places in the city that serves fresh, healthy salads in two sizes, which we love. Go for a sit-in or get it home-delivered, both of the options offer quick service.

The salads are filling because they know exactly how to layer healthy ingredients with some very filling ones to satiate our greed – so in one salad we find Goan Chorizo, and in another we find hot brown rice. We love the ‘make your own salad’ option here as well. All of the ingredients, picked by us to prepare a salad that we want to eat. Mind you, they offer a variety of ingredients, veggies and dressings. However, if you’re looking to go with the menu salads, we say try out their breakfast salad {for the meat eaters, with its potato and bacon filling}, or the fresh and light flavoured avocado and feta salad. These salads can be served warm, or raw. Also try out their selection of freshly made juices, with kale, spinach and more veggies.

#LBBTip: This is a hot spot for celebrities, so keep an eye out whilst eating healthy.

Price: Avocado And Feta INR 320, The Breakfast INR 420