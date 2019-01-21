Eat In A Bohri Thaal To Feel The True Essence Of Love & Bonding

You need not wait for a Bohri wedding or any of their festivals to taste Bohri cuisines; there is a pop-up restaurant that brings you crispy chicken samosas, unbeatable shaami kebabs and moreish Nawabi kheer at your doorstep. Chef Sameena, the brains behind Sam’s Bohri Zaika, wants to spread the cult legacy of authentic Bohri cuisines to Non-Bohris too just not with love but with money as well. The only condition is to skip your diet and no if’s and but’s while eating. With the majority of dishes being non-vegetarian, meat fanatics can go crazy at the menu. It’s purely a home-delivery kitchen but they do accept seating request on best effort basis (conditions apply). Its advisable to check with them directly. We were fortunate enough to get the seating privilege and had our meal at one of the swanky apartments of Mumbai. We embarked on this beautiful food journey with Lajawaab Shammi Kebab where the mutton is marinated, coated with eggs, deep fried and served with chilli & lemon. To follow suit was Masti Mutton Keema Samosa & Mazedar Chicken Samosa with crispy and mouth watering samosas greeting us with flavourful herbs and spices. Shaandaar Mutton Haleem, a rich combination of meat, wheat and lentils is a must. It increases in taste as you add pure ghee and caramelized onions. If you’re still not satisfied, their coconut and cashew based Kaari Chawal with hot curry and Basmati rice is a perfect main course. End your meal with Nawabi Kheer made up of milk, rice and dry fruits. I would encourage you to call from the Bohri Thaal not just for food on one plate but because of the bond it creates when people eat together. Remember, a family that eats together stays together!