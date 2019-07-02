Yeti: The Himalayan Culture That's On The Verge To Set Another Standard

It's evident that food scenes in Mumbai can en route to any country and this time the culinary stop is at Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan and areas surrounding the Himalayas. Well, the cold Himalayan state has now food coalesced with Mumbai to give Mumbaikar an extra pinch of chillies, cheese and the hot flavours. "Yeti" named after a folklore abominable snowman character probably pictured in cartoons like Scooby Doo seems fictitious but what's veridical is the Himalayan culture that's on the verge to set another standard. Currently, sharing space with Raasta (Khar), Yeti has already set up their kitchen but the interiors are still not slicked and while the delectable cuisines teleport you to the majestic valleys, it's still not ready to be decked up in the style and the aura of the mountains. We have to wait a bit to get engrossed in there. We started with juicy Chicken Momos equally stuffed with spices and chicken, little greasy though. The staff recommended Yeti Veg Platter - a Himalayan treat consisting of Sadeko Aloo, Tibetan bun called Tingmo, Wai Wai Sadeko and Nepali style Bhuteko Chana. Sadeko Aloo was prepared in red chilli paste & Wai Wai Sadeko tasted tangy and spicy with Bhel like ingredients (tomatoes, onions, lemon and Wai Wai noodles). With extra cautions, we ordered the Piroo Aloo - spicy to the core with Bhutanese chilli in the making. For mains, we had Ema Datshi - a national dish of Bhutan consisting of cheese and chilli and can be extremely piquant. Though the spice level can be customised, this one is worth trying. Next, we had Dry Chicken Thukpa, another version of Thukpa which is not a soup but a watery form of noodles with chickens alongside veggies. We were overwhelmed with the new concept which is more than momos and Thukpas and for a new treat to your palate, Yeti should not be missed.