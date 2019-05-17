Eat Your Heart Out At This Garden Brunch Every Sunday

It's summertime and all you guys must be searching for low-calorie, fat-free and no-fuss comfort food that is also easy on your stomach. Your neighbourhood watering hole – The Irish Café at BKC has heard your plea and recently launched the Garden Brunch menu with fresh grills, cocktails, craft beer, delectable starters and live music. The Garden Brunch menu is currently active only at BKC outlet every Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm where you can binge on unlimited grills, BBQ’s and pizzas at INR 1295/- and if you top it up with unlimited gin cocktails and craft beers it will be INR 1995/- The Irish House wears a hue of golden with upholstered wooden furniture of all types including community tables for your squad and games for entertainment. Succulents, mini plants & open kitchen alongside the sparkling bar adds a star to the ambience. In the menu, there is Breakfast Station with style of eggs, hash browns, baked beans and grilled veggies. From the buffet spread, you can have the soup of your choice + have unlimited salads, tabbouleh, tzatziki, fattoush, hummus (classic & spicy), pickled veggies, muhammara, baba ganoush, assorted slices of bread with jam & butter. If you are not content, then eat your heart out at the live grills, pasta station & main dishes counter with new dishes every week. You can end your meal with a range of decadent desserts for your sugar cravings from the dessert counter and keep sipping on those beers as you enjoy the live music. So, the Garden Brunch menu is a healthy packed menu just not for party freaks but also for the corporates in an around Bandra who wants to have a great meal with their colleagues.