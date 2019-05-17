Eat Your Heart Out At This Garden Brunch Every Sunday

img-gallery-featured
Bars

The Irish House

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Urban Plaza, L-4, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It's summertime and all you guys must be searching for low-calorie, fat-free and no-fuss comfort food that is also easy on your stomach. Your neighbourhood watering hole – The Irish Café at BKC has heard your plea and recently launched the Garden Brunch menu with fresh grills, cocktails, craft beer, delectable starters and live music. The Garden Brunch menu is currently active only at BKC outlet every Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm where you can binge on unlimited grills, BBQ’s and pizzas at INR 1295/- and if you top it up with unlimited gin cocktails and craft beers it will be INR 1995/- The Irish House wears a hue of golden with upholstered wooden furniture of all types including community tables for your squad and games for entertainment. Succulents, mini plants & open kitchen alongside the sparkling bar adds a star to the ambience. In the menu, there is Breakfast Station with style of eggs, hash browns, baked beans and grilled veggies. From the buffet spread, you can have the soup of your choice + have unlimited salads, tabbouleh, tzatziki, fattoush, hummus (classic & spicy), pickled veggies, muhammara, baba ganoush, assorted slices of bread with jam & butter. If you are not content, then eat your heart out at the live grills, pasta station & main dishes counter with new dishes every week. You can end your meal with a range of decadent desserts for your sugar cravings from the dessert counter and keep sipping on those beers as you enjoy the live music. So, the Garden Brunch menu is a healthy packed menu just not for party freaks but also for the corporates in an around Bandra who wants to have a great meal with their colleagues.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

The Irish House

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Gasper Enclave, A Wing, 7, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.3

High Street Phoenix, 1st Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Fort, Mumbai
4.4

Rampart Row, Level 2, 30, Above Royal Oak Banquets, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai
4.2

Inorbit Mall, 2nd Floor, New Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.3

Fun Republic, Level 1, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Kurla, Mumbai
4.2

Phoenix Market City Mall, Level 1, LBS Road, Kurla, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Thane, Maharashtra
4.2

Viviana Mall, Level 1, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default
Bars

The Irish House

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Urban Plaza, L-4, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

The Irish House

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.2

Gasper Enclave, A Wing, 7, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.3

High Street Phoenix, 1st Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Fort, Mumbai
4.4

Rampart Row, Level 2, 30, Above Royal Oak Banquets, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai
4.2

Inorbit Mall, 2nd Floor, New Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.3

Fun Republic, Level 1, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Kurla, Mumbai
4.2

Phoenix Market City Mall, Level 1, LBS Road, Kurla, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Irish House

Thane, Maharashtra
4.2

Viviana Mall, Level 1, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default