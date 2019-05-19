Nom Nom Chomp: Have You Checked Out These Cool Eateries In The City?

Some of the best restaurants in the country are in Mumbai, so it should come as no surprise that eateries are popping up at every nook and corner in this F&B capital. Here's our list of some of the new places to check out in the city. How many of them have you been to?
Yazu - Pan Asian Supper Club
Patrons describe the dining experience as fabulous, and the food here is said to have stolen quite a few hearts! This restaurant in Lokhandwala comes with a quirky ambience and serves delicious Pan Asian cuisine. There is an al fresco seating area which we most enjoyed, along with the Japanese preparations.
Price For Two: INR 1,700
Flux - Resto Bar
This resto-bar launched just this week, and a visit to this place is a must. Located in Bandra, this resto-bar is the place to head to if you wish to enjoy a good night of Bollywood dancing. Weekend plans seem sorted already.
Price For Two: INR 1,200
Brain Freeze Ice Cream & Desserts
This one’s for dessert lovers! If you enjoy ice-creams and sundaes, check out this new dessert parlour that sells amazing popsicles, freakshakes, ice cream and so much more. We personally loved the ice-cream waffles!
Price For Two: INR 250
The Wandering Kitchen
Launched less than a month ago, this is a food truck that has gained a lot of traction thanks to their food offerings. If you’ve got a cheat meal on your mind, head over to enjoy some comfort fast food. We hear that their burgers are great.
#LBBTip – they also serve non-alcoholic beers!
Price For Two: INR 200
Mr. Burp
This is a casual dining lounge in Navi Mumbai that recently opened its doors to public. Head to this place to enjoy a great weekend and commercial tunes, and also keep an eye out for their theme nights and alcohol deals.
Price For Two: INR 1,500
The Organic Culture
This is a beverage shop in Kandivali that opened in March 2019. They’ve been a hit with the health and diet conscious people around the neighbourhood who are looking for organic eating options and a sustainable lifestyle. We hear they have some of the best organic cold-pressed juices in the neighbourhood.
Price For Two: INR 150
Sanchos, Khar
This restaurant in Khar made its way to Mumbai and had us all super excited about guacamole bowls and nachos! Head here to celebrate with fine Mexican food - the best in the city! What we really enjoyed were the unique (and super potent) cocktails.
#LBBTip- keep an eye out for their alcohol deals.
Price For Two: INR 2,000
Tygr
This one’s been around since December last year, and has won hearts with its oriental offerings. Tygr is Mumbai’s first modern Thai Bar and Grill and is known for gourmet cuisine and some great music gigs (jazz nights being our favourite!) We’d reserve this one for a special occasion.
Price For Two: INR 2,500
