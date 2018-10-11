Chomping Glory: Here's What You Should Eat At King's Circle

A good break from the south Indian trail, Health Juice Centre is known for its freshly made juices and shakes, along with those delicious sandwiches for munchies and kulfis for dessert {okay, not all that healthy, but tasty as hell}. Their juices, though, are very healthy and we’d say opt for king blossom, melon punch or the papaya orange among many others. Their shakes, too, are delicious but those sandwiches are the real deal. A full meal, we say!