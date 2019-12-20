Rocky Road At 5 Spice Is The Richest, Most Decadent Chocolate Dessert Ever

The construct is made of chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream, a gooey brownie with chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate sauce, caramel and nuts. At INR 250 {without taxes}, it can easily be split four-way if you don’t want to gobble the whole thing down. And trust us, it will feed four people. People who are regulars at 5 Spice are familiar with their family-size portion sizes. On the other hand, if you ever want to challenge a friend/spouse to an eating competition, Rocky Road has to make the list of things.We do not take any responsibility for the sugar rush, mind you.