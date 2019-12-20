Rocky Road At 5 Spice Is The Richest, Most Decadent Chocolate Dessert Ever

A dessert that will satiate your craving for chocolate for at least a week, Rocky Road at 5 Spice is the richest dessert we’ve ever eaten.
What Is It?
The construct is made of chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream, a gooey brownie with chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate sauce, caramel and nuts. At INR 250 {without taxes}, it can easily be split four-way if you don’t want to gobble the whole thing down. And trust us, it will feed four people. People who are regulars at 5 Spice are familiar with their family-size portion sizes. On the other hand, if you ever want to challenge a friend/spouse to an eating competition, Rocky Road has to make the list of things.We do not take any responsibility for the sugar rush, mind you.
So, We're Saying...
Rock Road is one of their best-selling desserts on the menu and you can often see 3-4 people digging in. For those who order it alone and finish it, you have our respect.
