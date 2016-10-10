Trotters, Bheja And More: A Guide To Eating The Nasty Bits In Mumbai

Only available in their Bandra outlets, this dish has a rather misleading name and thus is a hidden jewel on their seafood heavy menu. You’d think that this dish was about adding yummy chunks of bheja to buttery makhni sauce, but think again! What it is instead is a delicate curry that can best be described as creamy chunks of bheja, that have been delicately butter poached in a light sauce spiced with some powdered masalas and lots of kasoori methi and fresh dhaniya.

#LBBTip: Don’t waste this dish on a tandoori roti or naan. Its nuances are best enjoyed with roomali roti or neer dosas.