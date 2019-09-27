Crazy Sofas, Kangaroo Statues and 3D Paintings: Get Awesome Home Decor At This Andheri Store

A drive/brisk walk past Laxmi Industrial Estate would never give away the fact that there’s a giant home decor and gifting store inside. By giant, we mean an expansive floor and a half of the most eclectic furniture, curios, concept clocks, crazy storage units and, well, shelves that double up as airplanes that double up as clocks. Eazy Wagon isn’t what you’d call eazily locatable, but it’s worth the (short) search. The first thing you spot that’s smack in front of you as you enter the store is a loveseat that looks like it was carved into the bonnet of a Premier Padmini. While this is a piece with a hefty price tag (INR 40,000 to be precise), we’d pretty much decided exactly where we wanted to place this in our own homes. We spotted many, many curios - but we loved their extensive range of 3D paintings the most. It starts at a modest INR 350, and can go up to INR 14,000 as well for the larger wall-accent-y ones. You’ll also get car-inspired centre tables, coffee tables that look like they’re being held up by kangaroos, a literal statue of a kangaroo, and so much more. The price range is pretty vast, so even if you’re looking for a simple gift for a friend, you’re sure to find something great!